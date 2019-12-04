Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce Got Hilariously Pranked by His Brother Travis

By Enrico Campitelli

By Enrico Campitelli

[CSNPhily] Jason Kelce got hilariously pranked by his brother Travis
CSNPhilly.com

Travis Kelce teamed up with Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe to pull off a pretty good prank on his older brother Jason.

The setup is Jason signing a bunch of memorabilia for a charity auction prior to Travis' fashion show.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 10 hours ago

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

Eagles 10 hours ago

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

They put a white Kansas City Chiefs jersey in front of the Philadelphia Eagles center and send a server with a tray full of red wine over towards him. The kicker is that the jersey is allegedly signed by legends like Michael Jordan and Jerry Rice as well as entertainers like Justin Timberlake.

The waitress proceeds to spill a ton of red wine all over the jersey and throws the blame Jason's way.

"He kind of moved and knocked it out of my hand," she said.

"There's no way that just happened," Jason adds.

Dude takes it in stride. He's a pro's pro.

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us