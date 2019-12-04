Jason Kelce Got Hilariously Pranked by His Brother Travis

Travis Kelce teamed up with Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe to pull off a pretty good prank on his older brother Jason.

The setup is Jason signing a bunch of memorabilia for a charity auction prior to Travis' fashion show.

They put a white Kansas City Chiefs jersey in front of the Philadelphia Eagles center and send a server with a tray full of red wine over towards him. The kicker is that the jersey is allegedly signed by legends like Michael Jordan and Jerry Rice as well as entertainers like Justin Timberlake.

The waitress proceeds to spill a ton of red wine all over the jersey and throws the blame Jason's way.

"He kind of moved and knocked it out of my hand," she said.

"There's no way that just happened," Jason adds.

Dude takes it in stride. He's a pro's pro.