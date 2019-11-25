Eagles Snap Counts: Jordan Matthews Leads All Skill Players

Updated: 4:30 p.m.

Three weeks ago, Jordan Matthews wasn't in the NFL.

On Sunday against the Seahawks, he played 73 snaps (96 percent) to lead all Eagles' skill position players. He had just 3 catches on 6 targets for 27 yards.

In his first two games back with the Eagles, Matthews has played 137 snaps (that leads all skill players). In those two games, Matthews has 4 caches on 12 targets for 33 yards. Not great.

It's really just a sign of how bad things have gotten for the Eagles at the receiver position.

Late Monday afternoon, Matthews was cut.

The Eagles were without Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) on Sunday and DeSean Jackson is on IR. So the top three options are gone.

While Matthews played 73 snaps on Sunday, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside played 54, Greg Ward played 37 and Mack Hollins played 4.

The Eagles finally sat Hollins, who hasn't had a catch since September, but playing Matthews more than the second-round rookie or even Ward, who was more productive on Sunday, is somewhat puzzling. There aren't any good options, though, I suppose.

Arcega-Whiteside had two catches for 43 yards, while Ward had six for 40 after never having an NFL catch before Sunday.

More offensive notes

• Andre Dillard played 36 snaps in the first half at right tackle before getting benched. Halapoulivaati Vaitai took over at right tackle after moving from right guard and played a total of 65 snaps.

• Brandon Brooks played just 12 snaps before leaving the game for anxiety reasons.

• Matt Pryor was out there for the first 43 offensive plays of his career. He played right guard after Big V slid to right tackle.

• Without Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders led the way for the running backs with 64 snaps, followed by Jay Ajayi (9) and Boston Scott (3). Sanders had 63 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving. Ajayi got a handoff on 6 of his 9 attempts.

Offense

Isaac Seumalo: 76 snaps (100%)

Carson Wentz: 76 (100%)

Jason Peters: 76 (100%)

Jason Kelce: 76 (100%)

Jordan Matthews: 73 (96%)

Dallas Goedert: 66 (87%)

Zach Ertz: 66 (87%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 65 (86%)

Miles Sanders: 64 (84%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 54 (71%)

Matt Pryor: 43 (57%)

Greg Ward: 37 (49%)

Andre Dillard: 36 (47%)

Brandon Brooks: 12 (16%)

Jay Ajayi: 9 (12%)

Mack Hollins: 4 (5%)

Boston Scott: 3 (4%)

Defensive notes

• Nigel Bradham returned after missing four games and played all 65 defensive snaps. He led the team with nine tackles. Nate Gerry played 35 snaps and Kamu Grugier-Hill played 22. Grugier-Hill had a great game against the Patriots and then saw his snaps drop significantly with the return of Bradham.

• Genard Avery played just two snaps and has just 15 in three games. He's under contract for two more seasons after this year, but the Eagles gave up a fourth-round pick to get him and he's played well in limited time. Maybe they need to figure out how to get him on the field more.

• Marcus Epps played 17 defensive snaps as the deep safety in the dime package. Rudy Ford had that role for one game before being placed on IR Saturday.

• Malcolm Jenkins played all 65 defensive snaps. He's 721/721 on the season after not missing a single play all last season.

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins: 65 (100%)

Nigel Bradham: 65 (100%)

Rodney McLeod: 64 (98%)

Jalen Mills: 62 (95%)

Ronald Darby: 61 (94%)

Derek Barnett: 53 (82%)

Brandon Graham: 51 (78%)

Fletcher Cox: 49 (75%)

Avonte Maddox: 45 (69%)

Nathan Gerry: 35 (54%)

Tim Jernigan: 33 (51%)

Anthony Rush: 25 (38%)

Vinny Curry: 23 (35%)

Kamu Grugier-Hill: 22 (34%)

Josh Sweat: 20 (31%)

Marcus Epps: 17 (26%)

Albert Huggins: 15 (23%)

Rasul Douglas: 6 (9%)

T.J. Edwards: 2 (3%)

Genard Avery: 2 (3%)

