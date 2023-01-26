Philadelphia Eagles

Montgomery County

Fly Eagles, Fly! Come Check Out Eagles Pep Rally in Conshohocken

By NBC10 Staff

Philadelphia Eagles fans can celebrate the team's postseason run and get fired up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a Thursday pep rally in Montgomery County.

The pep rally has the 100 block of Fayette Street in Conshohocken closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023.

Fans can expect appearances from the Eagles Drum Line, Eagles Pep Band, Eagles Cheerleaders, mascot Swoop, plenty of giveaways from NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Telemundo 62 and AAA.

There will also be some surprises, including Eagles alum Jason Avant.

Fans unable to make it out to Montco can watch the fun live on Peacokc, Roku, Samsung TV and the NBC10 app from noon to 1 p.m.

Fly Eagles, fly!

