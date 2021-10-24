Eagles' Miles Sanders Carted Off Vs. Raiders With Apparent Ankle Injury

Miles Sanders carted off the field vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LAS VEGAS — In a game where it looked like the Eagles were actually going to use him, Miles Sanders hurt his ankle.

Sanders was injured on a screen pass in the first quarter against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. He is officially questionable to return.

Sanders tried to limp to the sideline but went down and was then helped off the field. It appeared to be a leg injury.

After a trip to the blue medical tent, Sanders was carted into the locker room.

Before the injury, Sanders had 6 carries for 30 yards, including 5 for 25 on the game-opening touchdown drive. On that drive, the Eagles put Jalen Hurts under center and emphasized their running game.

Nick Sirianni has been criticized early this season for abandoning the run too quickly and not getting Sanders more involved.

Coming into this game, Sanders had 57 carries for 270 yards this season. But he’s had double digit carries in just three of six games.

