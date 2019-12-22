Eagles Inactives: Eagles Get 1 Starter Back in Action vs. Dallas

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Eagles starting defensive end Derek Barnett is active for Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.

Barnett hurt his ankle in Miami and missed the previous two weeks. Vinny Curry started in his place and Josh Sweat played an expanded role as well.

Here's a complete look at Eagles' inactives for Sunday:

Lane Johnson (ankle)

Nelson Agholor (knee)

Jordan Howard (shoulder)

Sua Opeta

Nate Sudfeld

Sharef Miller

Nate Herbig

Avonte Maddox (knee), who was added to the injury report on Friday and came into the weekend listed as questionable, is active.

Johnson was the only player ruled out on Friday. Agholor and Howard were both listed as questionable, but it's not a surprise neither will play.

For the third straight week, the Eagles are entering a game with just three active receivers. This week, they are Greg Ward Jr., JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis. Tight end Josh Perkins also lines up at receiver .

The Eagles also have just three running backs: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi. Ajayi didn't play at all last week as Scott has assumed the secondary spot to Sanders.

After being active for the first time last week, rookie Herbig is down again for this game.

