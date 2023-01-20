Philadelphia Eagles fans can get the party started for the Birds' playoff showdown with the New York Giants a day early with free beer.

That's right, in honor of the Eagles' playoff push, Miller Lite ("The official beer partner of the Philadelphia Eagles") is giving away free 12-ounce beers to fans at dozens of bars throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs.

When Is the Free Beer Promotion Taking Place?

The free beer-- one per customer -- will be flowing for one night only, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 starting at 5 p.m., according to Miller Lite. The participating bars and restaurants are located in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Where Can You Grab a Free Miller Lite?

Folks in Philadelphia can grab the free Miller Lite at bars from Bonners to Grahams Pub to Nick's Roast Beef Woodheaven to Triangle Bar.

In Delaware County, Barnaby's, Caseys, Hanarahns and the Fainting Goat are among the bars taking part in the promotion. In neighboring Chester County, patrons can grab the free suds at Berwyn Tavern, Gallaghers and Side Bar, among others.

Out in Bucks County, the participating bars include Big Heads Richboro, Marie's Kozy Korner and The Ram. And, in Montgomery County you can grab a free cold one at Conshy Corner Tav, Nippers and Screwballs.

Click here for the full list of participating bars and restaurants.

The first round of beer giveaway is only for people 21 and older at the participants bars, according to Miller Lite's website. The free beer is only good "while supplies last."

A Chance to Go

If free beer wasn't a big enough reason to head to your local watering hole, how about a chance to go the game down at the Linc?

"Scan the QR code in the accounts for a chance to win** tickets to the Eagles home playoff game," Miller Lite said.

