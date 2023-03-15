Eagles Moving on From ‘Big Play Slay'. Here's What We Know

The Eagles are moving on from Darius Slay.

After the two sides could not come to a new contract agreement, the Eagles are planning to release the Pro Bowl corner when the new league year begins Wednesday afternoon, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

Source confirms Darius Slay will be released and will be a free agent



Eagles and Slay could not agree on a restructured contract pic.twitter.com/sZJ8Z4yrqP — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 15, 2023

Slay, 32, spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia and was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022. He said his goodbye to Philly in a Wednesday morning tweet:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

Slay was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2023 and wanted a contract extension. The Eagles, meanwhile, desperately wanted to lower his $26 million cap hit for the upcoming season. Last Friday, the Eagles granted Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, permission to seek a trade. That was a move was so Rosenhaus could find the market for the veteran cornerback.

But since then, the two sides were not able to come to an agreement on a new contract and now the Eagles are moving on from Slay.

The Eagles had two options with this release. And according to a league source, they will designate Slay as a post-June 1 release. That will clear $17 million in cap space but they will have to carry his full $26.1 million cap hit through that date. It will eventually leave $8.6 million in dead money in 2023 and $13.8 million in dead money in 2024. It's basically a way of splitting up those dead cap charges.

Slay was still very good in 2022, but his play did decline some in the second half of the season. In the first eight games of the season, opponents completed just 49.1% of their passes for 248 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions throwing his way; good for a passer rating of 51.5. But in the last 12 games, that was up to 71.1% for 346 yards with 4 touchdowns, 0 INTs and a passer rating of 134.4.

While the Eagles are losing Slay, they were able to retain James Bradberry, who was a pending free agent. Bradberry is re-signing on a three-year, $38 million contract. Bradberry, 29, was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

The Eagles will also likely make a push to re-sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is a pending free agent as well.