Darius Slay Expected to Stay With Eagles, Sources Say

Big Slay with the big stay. Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay is expected to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Source says it’s expected that Darius Slay will be staying with the Eagles https://t.co/hsZy6mwV92 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 16, 2023

The news broke hours after Slay was released by the Eagles and became a free agent when the two sides couldn't agree on a new contract agreement. Slay even said his goodbye to Philly in a Wednesday morning tweet:

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

Hours later, both Slay and his wife Jennifer Slay appeared to confirm he was staying with the Birds Wednesday night however.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

WE HERE BABY!!! 💚🦅🦅🦅 — Jennifer Slay💛✨ (@jennwilliams23) March 16, 2023

Slay, 32, spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia and was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022.

He was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2023 and wanted a contract extension. The Eagles, meanwhile, desperately wanted to lower his $26 million cap hit for the upcoming season. Last Friday, the Eagles granted Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, permission to seek a trade. That was a move was so Rosenhaus could find the market for the veteran cornerback.

But since then, the two sides were not able to come to an agreement on a new contract.

The Eagles have not yet revealed the specific details of the new agreement.

The Eagles acquired Slay in May of 2020 in a trade with the Lions. The Eagles struck out in the expensive cornerback market in free agency and were able to land Slay for a third-rounder and fifth-rounder in the 2020 draft. After the trade, Slay signed a three-year deal worth $50 million and $30 million guaranteed.

The Eagles were also able to retain James Bradberry, who was a pending free agent. Bradberry is re-signing on a three-year, $38 million contract. Bradberry, 29, was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

The Eagles will also likely make a push to re-sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is a pending free agent as well.