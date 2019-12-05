Eagle Eye Podcast: Which Coaches Are on the Hot Seat?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react to Doug Pederson's comments about coaching staff accountability and go through his roster of coaches.

Kamu Grugier-Hill has a concussion. Mack Hollins is gone. Jordan Howard still isn't cleared for contact and the team hasn't been the same without him.

And the Eagles do have a game this week!

• Marken Michel is back and Dave is happy

• Kamu Grugier-Hill has a concussion

• Doug says he'll hold coaches accountable

• Which coaches might not be back?

• Mack Hollins gets cut

• A lot of big contributors have gotten cut

• Eagles really miss Jordan Howard

• Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley

• At least one more game vs. Eli

