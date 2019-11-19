Eagle Eye Podcast: Let’s Talk About Carson Wentz

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro to figure out how much of this is Carson Wentz's fault.

The sky isn't falling. Andre Dillard is preparing to play right tackle. We still need more J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Ray gives his take on the loss to the Patriots and looks ahead at the Seahawks.

• The sky isn't falling

• The Carson Wentz debate

• Playing Dillard at RT

• Ray revisits the Patriots game

• Kamu Grugier-Hill/linebackers

• Still want more Arcega-Whiteside

• Mills and Darby have solidified secondary

• The overall defense is playing better

• And early look at Seahawks

