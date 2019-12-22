Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys Stuck in Philly With Plane Trouble

It was surely going to be a long plane ride back to Dallas for the Cowboys … but they couldn't even do that right.

By Dave Zangaro

It was surely going to be a long plane ride back to Dallas for the Cowboys after their 17-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

But the Cowboys can't even do that right.

They're having trouble with their team plane and are stuck here for now.

The Cowboys play at home against the Redskins next week. Their only chance to win the division now is to have the Eagles lose to the Giants. The Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win. That's exactly what the Cowboys could have done with a win on Sunday … but … you know.

Eventually, the Cowboys will get on their flight home and it won't be a pleasant one.

