Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
nfl

Carson Wentz Delivers a Heartfelt Message Monday Morning

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com

Carson Wentz's playoff debut lasted just nine snaps before he was removed from the 17-9 loss with a concussion. 

After the game, Wentz thanked each one of his teammates individually for their contributions this season. Doug Pederson and Wentz's teammates seemed gutted for him. 

On Monday morning, Wentz posted the following message to his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram

So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys! Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers— Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him 🙏🏻 Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows 👊🏻 Onward to next year... big things comin’, believe that! #flyeaglesfly

A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on

It's good news that Wentz is feeling better on Monday morning. 

Obviously, it's a real shame Wentz wasn't able to finish that game because it certainly felt like the Eagles would have beaten the Seahawks if he was still out there. Oh well. 

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 11 hours ago

Injuries Too Much for Eagles to Overcome in Season-Ending Loss

Eagles 11 hours ago

Clowney Discusses Hits on Carson Wentz, Nick Foles

Jadeveon Clowney wasn't flagged for the helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed Wentz. That has been a big topic this morning, but even if Clowney was flagged, it wouldn't have changed anything. Wentz still would have been out of the game. 

The Eagles are cleaning out their lockers on Monday but since Wentz is concussed it'll probably be a while before he addresses reporters in an official capacity.

More on the Eagles

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

nflCarson WentzEaglesSports
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us