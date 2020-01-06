Carson Wentz Delivers a Heartfelt Message Monday Morning

Carson Wentz's playoff debut lasted just nine snaps before he was removed from the 17-9 loss with a concussion.

After the game, Wentz thanked each one of his teammates individually for their contributions this season. Doug Pederson and Wentz's teammates seemed gutted for him.

On Monday morning, Wentz posted the following message to his Instagram account:

It's good news that Wentz is feeling better on Monday morning.

Obviously, it's a real shame Wentz wasn't able to finish that game because it certainly felt like the Eagles would have beaten the Seahawks if he was still out there. Oh well.

Jadeveon Clowney wasn't flagged for the helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed Wentz. That has been a big topic this morning, but even if Clowney was flagged, it wouldn't have changed anything. Wentz still would have been out of the game.

The Eagles are cleaning out their lockers on Monday but since Wentz is concussed it'll probably be a while before he addresses reporters in an official capacity.

