After Agregious All-Pro Snub, Brandon Brooks Named Top OL in NFL

Earlier this month, Jason Kelce called Brandon Brooks "the best offensive lineman in the NFL."

Turns out, ProFootballFocus agrees.

On Thursday, PFF named Brooks the winner of its annual Bruce Matthews Award, given to the best offensive lineman in the NFL. The Eagles were also named the best overall offensive line in the league.

It's an honor Brooks deserves after he was egregiously snubbed by voters for the Associated Press All-Pro team earlier this month. It was an absolute joke that Brooks wasn't even named to the second team. No disrespect to Zack Martin or Marshal Yanda but Brooks was better than both of them this year.

There's no doubt that Brooks is the best right guard in the NFL. PFF thinks he's the best overall OL in the league too.

Here's what they said about him:

"Brooks has been a perennially underrated player throughout his NFL career, whether it was playing in Houston or Philadelphia. Aside from a rookie season in which he played just 173 snaps, he has earned overall PFF grades of at least 74.0 every season since. Four of those six seasons before this one saw him top 80.0 overall, but this year he took his game to another level, earning an overall grade of 92.9. For years we have been making the case that he deserves Pro Bowl, and then All-Pro, recognition, and now he deserves to be acknowledged as the best offensive linemen in the game."

While opinions are split on ProFootballFocus, their evaluations for offensive linemen are incredibly valuable. PFF has been able to give stats to a position that was previously stat-less. No, they don't necessarily know assignments or the exact designs of plays, but they grade each and every play and that detailed analysis can take some of the human element out of giving these awards.

When the All-Pro voters made their selections, they picked two guys at right guard in Martin and Yanda who have a longer history of playing at an elite level. PFF doesn't care about that. They did their game-by-game, play-by-play evaluations and came to the conclusion that no other offensive lineman was better than Brooks this season.

According to PFF, Brooks gave up just one sack and and 19 pressures on 647 pass snaps. That's pretty impressive. But it's even more impressive that Brooks was that dominant eight months after suffering a torn Achilles.

For the start of next season, Brooks will be coming off a shoulder surgery, but there's no doubt he should be able to return to his dominant form in 2020.

The Eagles know what they have in Brooks. They signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a four-year extension during the season that made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

More on the Eagles