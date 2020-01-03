5 Matchups to Watch as Eagles Host Seahawks in Wild Card Round

The fourth-seeded Eagles (9-7) are hosting the fifth-seeded Seahawks (11-5) in a NFC Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon.

These two teams played in Philly back on Nov. 24 and the Seahawks won 17-9.

Here are five matchups to watch on Sunday:

Eagles right tackle vs. Jadeveon Clowney

It doesn't matter if Lane Johnson or Halapoulivaati Vaitai is playing on Sunday, the Eagles need to keep Clowney in check. Don't be fooled by Clowney's three sack total this season. He is still really good. The problem for Clowney has been a core muscle injury. He actually missed the first meeting between these two teams, but the Eagles have seen how he can wreck games before. In his only game against the Eagles (last year with the Texans), Clowney had 9 tackles, 3 QB hits and a sack.

Johnson has been getting over a high ankle sprain so even if he plays he won't be at 100 percent. Big V has been OK during his run but it seems like he struggles with quick pass rushers. Clowney is quick and powerful.

Russell Wilson vs. Jim Schwartz

Wilson has a ton of playoff experience, but the Eagles' defensive coordinator doesn't think that's going to be the difference on Sunday.

"We do too, so I don't think that's going to determine this game," Schwartz said. "I think the fact that he's really good has much more to do with it than his playoff experience.

"He's a smart quarterback. He doesn't turn the ball over very often. He's got great mobility. He can extend plays, but he can also just make his plays from the pocket. He's a very accurate passer."

The Eagles were able to limit Wilson in the last meeting between these two teams. He threw for just 200 yards with a touchdown and a pick. And he rushed for just 15 yards. The Eagles also sacked him six times. In that game, Schwartz used the blitz to get after him and he might have to dial up some on Sunday too.

The problem is that the Seahawks have a couple really good receivers in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. It takes a full team effort to neutralize Wilson.

Seahawks' run game vs. Eagles' run defense

On Nov. 24, the Eagles actually held Chris Carson in check but Rashaad Penny broke off a 58-yard run and had 129 yards on the day. The good news for the Eagles is both of those backs are done for the season. So in their place, the Seahawks brought back 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch and 30-year-old Robert Turbin.

So while the Seahawks have the NFL's fourth-best rushing offense, averaging 137.5 yards per game, they're a little depleted right now.

In his first game back, Lynch ran 12 times for 34 yards with a touchdown but knocked off some rust.

"It's hard to really tell based on that, but just his past history, he's such a strong running back," Schwartz said. "He's a contact runner, he doesn't need a hole to be able to gain yards, he's a hard guy to bring down one-on-one.

"A lot of those same things I said about Ezekiel Elliott, Marshawn Lynch was doing that long before Ezekiel Elliott was in the NFL."

The Eagles' rushing defense is ranked third in the league. They've been very good throughout Schwartz's time as DC. They gave up a big run to Saquon Barkley last week, but there's not a Saquon on this team.

Carson Wentz vs. Seahawks DBs

Wentz is coming off an absolutely brilliant December. In the month, he threw 10 touchdowns and had just one interception. And that interception came on the Hail Mary at the end of the Dolphins game. This is Wentz's first playoff game but something tells me the stage won't be too big for him. Heck, the Eagles have been playing must-win games for the last month.

Wentz has to do a much better job of protecting the football this time around against Seattle. In the first matchup, he fumbled three times and threw two interceptions. The Seahawks are an opportunistic defense - third in the league in takeaways with 32 - so Wentz can't afford to cough it up.

If Wentz doesn't turn the ball over, he can do some damage against a Seahawks defense that is ranked 27th against the pass.

George Fant vs. Brandon Graham

Wilson has been sacked 48 times this season, tied for the most in the NFL. Sure, sometimes he holds the ball in an attempt to extend plays, but Wilson's line isn't very good. And the Seahawks are still without their best offensive lineman, left tackle Duane Brown, so Fant has been filling in. Graham should be able to get good pressure on him and Derek Barnett should be able to eat against Germain Ifedi on the other side.

The Eagles sacked Wilson six times in the first meeting. Graham had 1 1/2 sacks and Brown was playing in that game. If he can get going in this game, it would be huge.

