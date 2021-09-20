Eagles place Zach Ertz on COVID list after reported positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Monday, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted that Ertz has tested positive.

Pelissero also tweeted that Ertz has been vaccinated.

If Ertz is indeed fully vaccinated and has tested positive, NFL rules allow him to return to the active roster if he has no symptoms for 48 hours and tests negative on two PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

The Eagles face the Cowboys a week from Monday at AT&T Stadium, so Ertz has a chance to not miss any games.

If an unvaccinated player tests positive, he must quarantine for at least 10 days.

If an unvaccinated player is deemed a close contact but does not test positive, he must quarantine away from the team for at least five days.

If a vaccinated player is a close contact, he is not required to isolate at all, according to NFL rules.

Vaccinated NFL players undergo weekly COVID testing on Monday morning. Unvaccinated players are tested daily.

Ertz, now in his ninth year with the Eagles, is second in franchise history with 564 receptions and has made three Pro Bowls. He has three catches for 40 yards in two games this year.

The Eagles are allowed to replace Ertz on the active roster as long as Ertz is on the COVID list.

They have two active tight ends — Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll — and another on the practice squad, Nick Eubanks. Tyree Jackson is on Injured Reserve with a back injury and not expected to be available for at least another month.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube