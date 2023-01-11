Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bills, Thompson Likely to Start

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news Wednesday, just over two weeks after Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for a second time this season.

McDaniel said backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was working his way back after breaking a finger on his right hand in Miami's Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots. If he can not play, third string quarterback Skylar Thompson will get his second straight start.

Tagovailoa suffered his second known concussion of the season in a loss on Christmas to Green Bay. He was also concussed on Sept. 29 against Cincinnati on a hit that knocked him unconscious.

Thompson went 30 for 31 for 152 yards in Sunday's 11-6 win over the New York Jets, which sent the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.