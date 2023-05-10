Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Rents Airbnb to Avoid ‘Haunted' Milwaukee Hotel

While Mookie Betts doesn't necessarily believe in ghosts, he's still not taking any chances.

The six-time All-Star opted not to stay at the same place as his Dodgers teammates during Los Angeles' current three-game series with the Brewers. That's because the club is spending the trip at the famous "haunted" Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Betts, meanwhile, is staying with friends at an Airbnb "just in case" the 130-year-old hotel is actually haunted.

“You can tell me what happened [at the hotel] after,” Betts told reporters on Tuesday, via The Orange County Register. “I just don’t want to find out myself.”

Bryce Harper, Adrian Beltre, Michael Young and Pablo Sandoval are among the current and former MLB players who have reported strange happenings during stays at The Pfister Hotel.

Young, a seven-time All-Star who spent most of his career with the Rangers, told this story to ESPN in 2013: "Listen, I'm not someone who spreads ghost stories, so if I'm telling you this, it happened. A couple of years ago, I was lying in bed after a night game, and I was out. My room was locked, but I heard these footsteps inside my room, stomping around."

And Harper recounted this story: "When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall. I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was."

Despite the spooky tales, the hotel remains a popular spot for MLB clubs rolling through Milwaukee.

Betts has stayed at The Pfister Hotel before and didn't experience anything out of the ordinary. But the hotel still had an impact on his ability to sleep.

"I couldn’t sleep,” Betts said. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?’”

Betts certainly seemed well rested in Game 2 of the series on Tuesday, hitting a leadoff home run in Los Angeles' 6-2 win over Milwaukee.