Could 2023 Final Four Feature Lowest-Seeded Field in March Madness History?

The Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to Houston.

No. 9 FAU continued its Cinderella run in the 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament with an Elite Eight victory over No. 3 Kansas State at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

The 79-76 win sent the Owls to their first Final Four in program history. FAU also made NCAA Tournament history by becoming just the third No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four.

RELATED: What Are the Lowest Seeds to Make the Final Four, Win NCAA Tournament?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

With FAU advancing and nearly every top-three seed eliminated, this year’s Final Four is shaping up to feature one of the lowest-seeded fields in March Madness history.

What is the lowest-seeded Final Four in March Madness history?

The lowest-seeded Final Four came back in 2011 with No. 3 UConn, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Butler and No. 11 VCU. The four schools had an average seed of 6.5, besting the previous record of 5.5 from 2000.

Even if the lower seeds win the remaining Elite Eight games this weekend, the average Final Four seed wouldn't break the record mark of 6.5. But it would come close.

If all three lower seeds -- No. 4 UConn, No. 6 Creighton and No. 5 Miami -- advance along with FAU, the average Final Four seed would be six, ranking second all time. Should the three higher seeds -- No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 2 Texas -- qualify, the average seed would be 4.75, ranking fifth.

Here’s a look at the seven Final Fours that featured an average seed of four or lower since seeding began in 1979 (tournament champion listed first, runner-up listed second):

2011: 6.5 (No. 3 UConn, No. 8 Butler, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 VCU)

2000: 5.5 (No. 1 Michigan State, No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 8 UNC)

1980: 5.25 (No. 2 Louisville, No. 8 UCLA, No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Purdue)

2006: 5 (No. 3 Florida, No. 2 UCLA, No. 11 George Mason, No. 4 LSU)

2013: 4.5 (No. 1 Louisville, No. 4 Michigan, No. 4 Syracuse, No. 9 Wichita State)

2014: 4.5 (No. 7 UConn, No. 8 Butler, No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Wisconsin)

2018: 4 (No. 1 Villanova, No. 3 Michigan, No. 1 Kansas, No. 11 Loyola Chicago)

For the first time in men's NCAA tournament history there will be no number 1 seeded teams competing in the Elite 8.