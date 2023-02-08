Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll.

The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.

Here's Smith-Schuster discussing cheesesteaks:

"Honestly, the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly!" 👀@TeamJuJu gives his opinion on Philly's cheesesteaks 😯



"SMITH-SCHUSTER: Honestly, I think the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly to be honest.

"REPORTER: Where are the best cheesesteaks?

"SMITH-SCHUSTER: Definitely not Philly. [Laughs]"

Yawn. Lazy. Boring. Trite.

If you're going to boil Philadelphia cuisine down to one sandwich and try to rile up the Eagles' fanbase by attacking that sandwich, at least do your research. I would've respected the troll if Smith-Schuster had an answer prepared for the follow-up, maybe some local haunt in Kansas City that makes a solid facsimile of the real deal - maybe from a Philly export now living in the Midwest and importing bread from Liscio's, such as Mike's Cheesesteaks down in South Carolina.

But this is the hollow, low-effort joke you get from someone who lives on TikTok and Instagram's Reels page. No substance, all veneer - just like a Kansas City cheesesteak.