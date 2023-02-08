Super Bowl

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Lazily Tries to Anger Eagles Fans by Talking Cheesesteaks

By Adam Hermann

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll.

The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.

Here's Smith-Schuster discussing cheesesteaks:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"SMITH-SCHUSTER: Honestly, I think the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly to be honest.

"REPORTER: Where are the best cheesesteaks?

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles Feb 1

Philly Public Schools, Other Area Schools Planning Delayed Openings Day After Eagles' Super Bowl

Super Bowl 6 hours ago

Observations: Why Jeffrey Lurie Is a Hall of Famer

"SMITH-SCHUSTER: Definitely not Philly. [Laughs]"

Yawn. Lazy. Boring. Trite.

If you're going to boil Philadelphia cuisine down to one sandwich and try to rile up the Eagles' fanbase by attacking that sandwich, at least do your research. I would've respected the troll if Smith-Schuster had an answer prepared for the follow-up, maybe some local haunt in Kansas City that makes a solid facsimile of the real deal - maybe from a Philly export now living in the Midwest and importing bread from Liscio's, such as Mike's Cheesesteaks down in South Carolina.

Peter King of NBC Sports breaks down how the Chiefs and Eagles can win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

But this is the hollow, low-effort joke you get from someone who lives on TikTok and Instagram's Reels page. No substance, all veneer - just like a Kansas City cheesesteak.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Super Bowlcheesesteak
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us