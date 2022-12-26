Chargers Star Derwin James Ejected From MNF for Vicious Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin

Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.

Oh my. Derwin James just blasted Ashton Dulin and the Colts quickly took him to the medical tent.



Derwin was ejected.pic.twitter.com/T90xif6ri4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022

Derwin James was ejected for unnecessary roughness after this hit on Ashton Dulin. pic.twitter.com/qL7oqDurd4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2022

Both players were visibly shaken up after the scary collision.

Dulin was immediately taken to the medical tent on Indianapolis' sideline. He then went to the locker room and was later ruled out with a concussion.

James, who also went into the medical tent, was flagged 15 yards and disqualified from the game for unnecessary roughness. The three-time Pro Bowler, who made a highlight-reel interception in the first quarter, appeared frustrated as he walked off the field following his ejection.

Derwin James is heated heading off the field pic.twitter.com/8XHULs21BU — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 27, 2022

James was making his return from a two-game absence due to a quad injury.