Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby to remain on NBC through 2032 in extension with Churchill Downs

The deal was announced hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kentucky Derby will remain on NBC through 2032 after the network and Churchill Downs Inc. extended their contract through 2032, announcing it hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

The race switched to NBC in 2001 after airing on ABC from 1975-2000 and CBS from 1952-1974. The multi-year extension will make NBC the longest-running home of the race for 3-year-old horses.

The deal includes multi-platform rights to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Derby and Oaks day programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and additional NBCU platforms.

Kentucky Derby 8 hours ago

See all the striking hats and iconic celebrities from the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 7 hours ago

The Kentucky Derby is turning 150 years old. It's survived world wars and controversies of all kinds

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kentucky Derby
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us