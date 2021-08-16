Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Announces Retirement After Making Jersey, U.S. Proud

Carli Lloyd, the New Jersey native who went on to star on the U.S. Women's National Team in multiple Olympics and World Cups, has announced her retirement.

U.S. Soccer announced Monday that Lloyd will retire from international play after four matches in the fall. Lloyd will play the remainder of the National Women’s Soccer League season with NJ/NY Gotham FC, and then retire from pro soccer as well.

Lloyd, 39, put together a career that is truly one of the all-timers in U.S. women's soccer. She has 312 international appearances with the USWNT since 2005 and 128 goals, which puts her fourth in U.S. history and tied for fifth in international history. In her club career Lloyd played in the NWSL, the WPS, and England's Women's Super League 1, scoring 35 goals in 132 career appearances.

Lloyd was a member of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medal teams and the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup gold medal teams, along with multiple silver and bronze medal teams, including this summer's bronze medal 2020 Olympic team. She's best known for her hat trick in the 2015 Women's World Cup gold medal game vs. Japan, in which she scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the match en route to a 5-2 victory.

Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia contributed to this report.