Finland Advances to Men's Ice Hockey Final After Win Over Slovakia

Finland will play in men’s ice hockey gold medal game after defeating Slovakia on Friday

By Julia Elbaba

Finland stepped up when it mattered most in their men’s ice hockey win over Slovakia on Friday.

The Finn’s 2-0 victory at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing came courtesy of goals from Sakari Manninen and Harri Pesonen. 

Manninen scored the first goal of the game 15:58 into the first period while Pesonen sealed the win with a second goal with under two minutes left of play. 

In the win, Finland had 27 shots on goal and netminder Harri Sateri saved all 28 shots sent his way. 

Finland now faces the winner of the ROC-Sweden semifinal. The Finnish will now look to earn their first gold medal in men's ice hockey. They have won six Olympic medals previously-- four bronze and two silver. 

The final will be played on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11:10 p.m. ET to conclude men's hockey play at the Games.

