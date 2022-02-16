Team USA's Brittany Bowe looks to make speed skating history in the women's 1000m at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

It has been two decades since the United States has graced the Winter Olympics podium in women's 1000m speed skating.

American Chris Witty won gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, setting a world record, followed by fellow American teammate Jennifer Rodriguez who claimed bronze the same year. Since then, it's been slow for the U.S in the event. Bowe looks to change that and become the first American to win a medal in the event in 20 years.

The 24-year-old who won bronze in team pursuit in the 2018 PyeongChang Games, is the fastest woman on skates in the 1000m event, having set the current world record in March of 2019 with a time of 1:11.61 at a World Cup event in Utah.

"I hope that can be a springboard for something special to happen here …" Bowe said.

"Hopefully, I find myself there on the podium and hopefully a gold one in the 1,000m. So that's a great momentum builder for sure."

Here's all you need to know about 1000m event and the Americans that can make possibly make history:

When is the women's 1000m final?

The final will be on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Brittany Bowe explains long track speed skating with Legos.

Where can I watch the women's 1000m final?

You can watch the women's1000m final on the USA Network and it will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Who will be participating for Team USA?

Bowe will be looking to win her country its first speed skating medal in 20 years at the 2022 Winter Olympics, alongside fellow American Kimi Goetz.

Goetz will be performing in her first Olympic 1000m event for Team USA. She switched from short track speed skating to long track after suffering a concussion in the 2018 U.S. Trials and failing to qualify.

Which country has the most medals in the women's' 1000m?

The United States has the most medals (10) in women's 1000m and the Netherlands and the Soviet Union are tied for the most gold medals with four each.