Outpouring of Support for Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin After Elimination

After skiing out during the Super-G run on Sunday, Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified after skidding out of control on the first run of the slalom on Tuesday. It has added up to a heartbreaking few days for the best female skier in the world.
Shiffrin won the slalom event as a teen in the 2014 Olympics, and has won more times on the World Cup circuit than any other ski racer in history. She has not finished in consecutive technical races for the first time since December 2011, when she was only 16 years old.
After being eliminated from the event, Shiffrin was seen visibly distraught as she sat in disbelief on the side of the course while the competition continued.
Immediately social media erupted in tweets of support for Shiffrin:
Former World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn shared her support for Shiffrin after the fall.
Seven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles also shared a simple message that showed support for Shiffrin.
Shiffrin’s next race could be the super-G on Friday. While she has never competed in that event at an Olympics, she did win it at the 2019 world championships.