Outpouring of Support for Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin After Elimination

After skiing out during the Super-G run on Sunday, Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified after skidding out of control on the first run of the slalom on Tuesday. It has added up to a heartbreaking few days for the best female skier in the world.

Shiffrin won the slalom event as a teen in the 2014 Olympics, and has won more times on the World Cup circuit than any other ski racer in history. She has not finished in consecutive technical races for the first time since December 2011, when she was only 16 years old.

After being eliminated from the event, Shiffrin was seen visibly distraught as she sat in disbelief on the side of the course while the competition continued.

Immediately social media erupted in tweets of support for Shiffrin:

Former World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn shared her support for Shiffrin after the fall.

Gutted for @MikaelaShiffrin but this does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward. Keep your head high ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSgqSii0JA — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 9, 2022

Seven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles also shared a simple message that showed support for Shiffrin.

Keep Your Head Up @MikaelaShiffrin — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) February 9, 2022

We love you @MikaelaShiffrin — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 7, 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin and America, shocked and heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/sCGM1O9QXF — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) February 9, 2022

Somebody needs to get over to Mikaela Shiffrin! Coach, teammate. Somebody. Come on! Pick her up! 🇺🇸 #Olympics — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) February 9, 2022

Almost unimaginable. Mikaela Shiffrin still not moving from that spot on the track after skiing out of her second-consecutive race. #AlpineSkiing #WinterOlympics #9sports pic.twitter.com/WBaaMKQ0IG — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) February 9, 2022

Watching Mikaela Shiffrin ski out for the second event in a row is heartbreaking. I can’t imagine the immense pressure she’s been under. Sending love to a fellow Mikaela, and to all the athletes competing at the @Olympics. We are proud of you no matter what 💪🏼 — Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) February 9, 2022

I feel sick for Mikaela Shiffrin. Damn. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 9, 2022

Shiffrin’s Beijing experience is turning into a nightmare. — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) February 9, 2022

Completely shattered for Mikaela Shiffrin. The way she sat there in disbelief for an eternity after. Sports are amazing but also so, so brutal. The pressure at this level can only be imagined. You’re still the winningest slalom skier of all time, Mikaela. https://t.co/3iUleWuHvk — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) February 9, 2022

Shiffrin’s next race could be the super-G on Friday. While she has never competed in that event at an Olympics, she did win it at the 2019 world championships.