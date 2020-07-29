Phillies

Phillies Visiting Clubhouse Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak says one team employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus

By Rob Maaddi

What to Know

  • A Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source with the Associated Press.
  • All Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, according to another person with knowledge of the results.
  • The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press.

But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, according to another person with knowledge of the results. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of privacy laws.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

