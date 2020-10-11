Patriots-Broncos Game Postponed Again After Pats Player Contracts Coronavirus

Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos has been postponed again after a fourth Patriots player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL confirmed Sunday morning the game had been postponed and said both teams would be given a bye for the week. It was the second time the game -- initially scheduled for Sunday -- has been postponed as the Patriots deal with a handful of coronavirus cases.

Citing multiple sources, NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported the latest positive case was starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who will be placed on the reserve list.

The league did not elaborate on when the game would be played, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it would be played Oct. 18.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN.



Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The league said the decision was made "to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

The latest positive test prompted the organization to temporarily shut down its facility one day before a showdown with the Denver Broncos.

A team official confirmed the new positive test Sunday morning and said all "Tier 1 and Tier 2 football employees" would not be going into the facility that day. Those people would continue to be tested for the virus daily, the official said.

ESPN's Schefter was the first to report the positive case Sunday morning.

NFL is shutting down the Patriots’ facility this morning, marking the third shutdown there in 10 days, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Patriots are testing this morning and awaiting further direction from the NFL. But the status of Monday night’s game vs. Denver is in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020



Monday night's game against the Broncos comes after the league postponed Sunday’s scheduled home game following a handful of positive tests.

Those include quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and defensive tackle Bill Murray. This forced the team to shut down their facility for three days.

The Patriots said that no positive tests were revealed Saturday, the only time the team met in-person.

Newton and Gilmore were not present at Saturday’s practice and it’s unclear if they’ll be well enough to play on Monday.