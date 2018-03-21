While their journey to this part of the tournament may have been easy, Villanova Wildcats' trip to New England didn't get off to a great start thanks to the nor'easter.

The Villanova Wildcats are headed to Boston to play in the Sweet Sixteen.

The men's basketball team loaded onto a charter bus around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the school's campus in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. But before the bus could roll through the campus gates, it got mired in wet snow.

Several tries to power through the snow were futile. But after some help from plows, the team was finally on their way.

The poor weather will follow the team as they travel north to Boston so it'll likely be slow going.

The No. 1 ranked Wildcats play No. 5 West Virginia on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:27 p.m.

