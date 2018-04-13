Opera Philadelphia Chorus sings a lively version of "Here Come the Sixers" followed by a surprise "Trust the Process" ending.

"Here they come, Philadelphia, on the run, stand up and cheer!"

Everyone's getting into the Sixers spirit lately, even a Philly opera group. Yes you read that correctly.

Nineteen singers from the Opera Philadelphia Chorus took a break from rehearsing for their upcoming production of "Carmen" to perform an a capella rendition of the team's anthem, "Here Come the Sixers."

The singers, conducted by chorus master Elizabeth Braden, donned Sixers gear as they sang their ode to the team, which currently has a record-breaking 16-game winning streak. Braden even wore a Sixers foam finger to lead the group.

"Here Come the Sixers," which has made an epic comeback in recent years, was originally thought up by a couple of guys back in 1975. The song that sends fans into a joyous frenzy was inspired in part by "Sesame Street."

The anthem will be on full blast this week, since the Sixers' playoff run begins when they take on Miami Heat Saturday at home.