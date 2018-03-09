This 1997 file photo shows figure skating champion Tara Lipinsky and coach Richard Callaghan at the Detroit Skating Club. Callaghan has been suspended nearly 20 years after male skaters first leveled sexual misconduct allegations against him, NBC News reported.

A celebrated figure-skating coach has been suspended nearly 20 years after male skaters first leveled sexual misconduct allegations against him, NBC News reported.

Richard Callaghan, who coached Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, was suspended by the U.S. Figure Skating Committee and the watchdog group U.S. Center for SafeSport amid a new investigation.

Callaghan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon. SafeSport does not comment on pending investigations and the nature of the current complaint against him is unknown.

Craig Maurizi, a skater who worked with Callaghan for two decades, accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct with him beginning when he was 15 years old, according to The New York Times. Maurizi filed a complaint with the U.S. Figure Skating Association in 1999, but that grievance was dismissed. NBC News has reached out to the lawyer who represented Callaghan in 1999. And another former student alleged Callaghan exposed himself in a hotel room in 1992.