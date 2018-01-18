The Philadelphia Zoo is going to be making the world a little greener if the Eagles win or lose in the NFC Championship Game.

The Philly Zoo exhibited some confidence as they bet not one, but two, Minnesota-area zoos – the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul and the Minnesota Zoo in Alpine Valley – ahead of the Eagles showdown with the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

The losing zoos (let’s be honest, the Eagles are going to win) will each plant 52 trees in the Twin Cities area in honor of the winning team (the Eagles) earning a spot in Super Bowl LII.

The strength of eagles (the bird) has the Philly Zoo exhibiting some confidence:

“Eagles are magnificent birds, known for their strength, agility and resourcefulness,” Philadelphia Zoo President & CEO Vikram Dewan said. “The same attributes that have helped Philadelphia Eagles get to the NFC Championship Game this season. We are thrilled that the Eagles have gotten to this point and we are confident they will take the Vikings to task. Go Eagles!”

In the (unlikely) scenario that the Eagles lose, the Philly Zoo will plant 52 trees in Fairmount Park.

“A friendly wager between zoos is another fun piece to keep us at the edge of our seats for the game; but let’s be honest, if the losing team’s zoo(s) has to plant 52 trees, doesn’t everyone win?” asked Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley.

The zoos couldn’t help but add a little local flairs to the wager. The friendly wager also calls for the losing side (those supporting the Vikings) to send some local goodies to the winners.

“If the Eagles win, a basket of Minnesota products including Spam, Cheerios, Pearson Salted Nut Rolls and a year supply of Post-it Notes will make its way to Philadelphia, compliments of Como Zoo and Minnesota Zoo,” the Philly Zoo said in a news release. “If the Vikings win, a basket of Philadelphia goodness containing Philadelphia soft pretzels, TastyKakes and Philadelphia’s own scrapple will be sent to both zoos.”

Spam versus scrapple? Now that’s a battle.

“We love eagles as the majestic, beautiful animals that they are, but the football team…not so much…at least this week,” Como Park Zoo Director Michelle Furrer said. “We’re confident the Vikings can ‘bring it home’ and we’ll be celebrating the Minnesota Vikings being the first team ever playing in the Super Bowl on their home turf. SKOLVikes!”

The Philly Zoo is also hoping to promote an earth-friendly message beyond just the planting of trees by challenging its fans to go to its social media channels to raise money for a local wildlife sanctuary.

For every 10,000 views on the zoo’s “video that highlights how everyone can be an environmentally-friendly football fan,” the zoo will give $100 (up to $1,500 total) to John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram