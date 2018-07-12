The Eagles have announced that open practice during training camp will be held Aug. 5 and 11. Admission is free but you will need a ticket to get in, which you can reserve starting Wednesday. (Published 4 hours ago)

The Super Bowl champs are two weeks away from officially beginning their title defense and fans wanting to get an early glimpse of the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp this year will need a ticket.



The Eagles are opening up a couple of their training camp practices at Lincoln Financial Field to the public but, for the first time, you must reserve your ticket ahead of time if you want to get an up-close sneak peek of the newest draft picks and stars like Carson Wentz and Malcolm Jenkins.

The open public practices at the Linc are Sunday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night) and Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. (Family Day). Besides seeing the Doug Pederson’s team in person, there will be plenty of freebies including alumni autographs, face painting and parking, the Eagles said.

“I want to see you guys out there,” Pederson said in a brief video posted to the team’s Twitter page.

Fans who want to attend will need to reserve free tickets on Ticketmaster.com on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18. There will also be opportunities to support the Eagles Autism Challenge.

The Eagles begin their title defense as training camp opens later this month. The first practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia will be Thursday, July 26. Some select season ticket members, charitable organizations and corporate partners will be invited to the closed practices, the team said.

The first home preseason game at the Linc is sandwiched between the open practices when the Birds take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 9.

See All 52 Super Bowl Championship Rings From I to LII