2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bracket, start date, schedule, scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a laborious season, the matchups are officially set in stone.

There will be four rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs – including the First Round, the Second Round, the Conference Championships/Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final. Each series in all rounds will be a best-of-seven series. Sixteen teams total made the Stanley Cup playoffs, eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference.

The eight teams from the Eastern Conference will include the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

As for the Western Conference, we have the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

The Bruins and the Capitals secured the Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, while the Predators and Stars clinched the Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Now it’s time for the playoffs to begin. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

When are the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The regular season ends on Friday, April 29, with the exception of one game on Sunday, May 1 between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will commence three days later on Monday, May 2.

The finals will take place at some point in June.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV?

Disney (ESPN, ABC) and Turner Sports (TNT, TBS) have agreed to new deals with the NHL. Half of the games for the first three rounds will be on TNT and the other half will either be on ESPN or ABC.

Playoff coverage will be available for Canadian viewers via Sportsnet.

Stanley Cup Playoff Bracket: First Round

Western Conference:

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

Minnesota Wild (2) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

Calgary Flames (1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC1)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, May 5 at 10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3)

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

Eastern Conference:

Florida Panthers (1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: TBD (if necessary)

New York Rangers (2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3)