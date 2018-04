The Walt Whitman statue at mile 9 is a landmark along the route of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

Take a special 360-degree view of the landmarks along the Blue Cross Broad Street Run race course!

We'll update this story regularly as we debut new 360-degree views.

Walt Whitman Statue

At mile 9 in south Philly, look for another historic figure cheering you on. The statue of Walt Whitman stands 10 feet tall.

Post from RICOH THETA. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA