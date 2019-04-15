Boston Marathon Runners Ordered to Shelter in Place Amid Heavy Rain

Runners are meeting at the Boston Common to be boarded to Hopkinton, where the Boston Marathon route begins. (Published 2 hours ago)

Marathoners have been ordered to take shelter Monday morning due to heavy downpours that doused the region just hours before the Boston Marathon is scheduled to start.

One of the most anticipated athletic events in Boston is finally here as runners and bystanders flock to the Hub for the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday.

However, event organizers asked Wave 1 runners to shelter in Hopkinton High School and Middle School due to the weather conditions. Wave 2, 3 and 4 runners are ordered to shelter in buses at the Boston Common or in the Boston Common Garage.

Athletes from around the world have anticipated what one runner described as "the Mecca of running."

"This is what everybody strives for, works hard all year long to have this," Laura Fenster of Fresno, California told NBC10 Boston. "It's a blessing, it's a pure blessing."

Officials estimate that more than 30,000 runners will participate in the marathon and $30 million will be raised for charities. About 1 million people are expected to attend on Marathon Monday

The marathon, which lands on the sixth anniversary of the tragic Boston Marathon bombings, will have extra patrols to ensure the public's safety.

About 7,000 law enforcement officials will be providing security for the race.

"We know what happened before," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. "Let's be each other's eyes and ears. This is our city, our marathon, let's look out for each other."

Authorities said Monday morning there is no credible threat against public safety at this year's event. They stressed the importance of acting on the phrase, "see something, say something."

Spectators will go through security checkpoints, which at that point will ban weapons of any kind, backpacks, coolers, rolling bags, blankets and glass containers or cans.

Although the route itself can be a tough one for some, one major obstacle that affects everyone is the weather. This year, our forecast includes rain and strong winds along with fluctuating temps. Due to the weather, new start times were announced for runners.

The men's wheelchair race will begin at 9:02 a.m., the women's wheelchair race at 9:04 a.m., the handcycles and duos race at 9:25 a.m., elite women's face at 9:32 a.m. and the elite men's race at 10 a.m.

The Boston Marathon begins in Hopkinton, Massachusetts and ends just over 26 miles away on Boylston Street.

Several road closures are in effect in wake of the event. the following streets are closed on Marathon Monday:

3:30 a.m.: Berkeley Street between St. James Avenue and Newbury Street. Boylston Street, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street;

5 a.m.: Charles Street and Boylston Street, next to the Boston Common and Public Garden;

6 a.m.: Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street;

8 a.m.: Streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22;

8 a.m.: Streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area;

8:30 a.m.: Streets in the Brighton area leading to the route.

Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 p.m. while all other streets are slated to reopen at 7 p.m.