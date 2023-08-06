Schwarber's slump ends on special day at Citizens Bank Park

Kyle Schwarber has played in every game this season. Since he came into Sunday’s series finale against the Royals batting .176 and riding an 0-for-19 slump, there were undoubtedly some who wondered if he wasn’t overdue for a day off.

Oh, wait, so that’s why he was in the lineup again. . .

Schwarber cracked his 28th homer run of the year in the second inning, had two singles and scored twice in the Phillies 8-4 win.

“He’s kind of a streaky guy,” explained manager Rob Thomson. “But eventually he comes out of it. That’s just the way it’s always been. I always have confidence in him and I don’t want to miss an opportunity when he does come out of it.”

Schwarber said he’s learned to accept that there are going to be ups and downs in baseball.

“The only thing I care about is winning,” he said. “I know there are younger guys who are playing for different things. But I’m just here to win. That’s the thing I keep striving for at the end of the day.”

Thomson didn’t mention it, but there was another reason why he played. He couldn’t be rested on Kyle Schwarber Replica Jersey Day, could he?

YOU DON’T SEE THIS VERY OFTEN. . .

Royals catcher Salvador Perez had to leave Sunday’s game with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch in the second inning. Since back-up catcher Freddy Fermin was in the lineup as the designated hitter, it meant that he had to move behind the plate and the Royals lost their DH for the rest of the game, with pitcher Zack Greinke replacing Perez as the No. 3 hitter.

NOTES ON A SCORECARD

Curtis Mead, regarded by some as the Tampa Bay Rays top prospect, made his big league debut last Friday.

And why does that matter down at One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia 19148? Well, because on November 20, 2019 during the owner’s meetings, the Phillies traded Mead to the Rays for talented but inconsistent lefthander Cristopher Sanchez.

To suggest that this didn’t attract a lot of attention at the time is an understatement. The Inquirer dismissed it with a single sentence buried deep in a story that focused on MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league clubs including the Phillies Williamsport affiliate. The next item was about additions and subtractions to the 40-man roster. Almost as an afterthought was this: “They also added minor league lefty Cristopher Sanchez from the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Curis Mead and put Sanchez on the roster, which stands at 39 players.” And that was all.

You never know. Sanchez has been a godsend (3.44 ERA in 10 games) since being called up in May when the Phillies were desperately seeking a fifth starter. And even if Mead become a star for the Rays, the Phillies infield seems set for years with Alec Bohm at third or first, Trea Turner at shortstop and Bryson Stott at second.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.01) Monday at 6:40 p.m.

RHP Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.71) Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34) vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48) Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

LHP Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.03) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.58) Thursday at 6:40 p.m.