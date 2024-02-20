Watch: Public hearing on Philly City Council bill to ban skill-based gambling machines

Philadelphia's City Council is looking to end the proliferation of skills-based gambling machines throughout the city with legislation that would prohibit businesses from operating "any casino-style or skill game that accepts cash payment for the chance of a cash reward."

The bill, sponsored by a majority of City Council, would slap any business found operating such machines -- unless they are otherwise regulated by the state -- with a $1,000 fine per device.

City Council's Committee on Public Safety will host a public hearing on the bill at 1 p.m. It will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

This legislation comes after 28-year-old Alexander Spencer was shot and killed by Philadelphia police officers after he was confronted while he played a skill-based game in a corner store along the 2800 block of N. Mascher Street in North Philly, last month.

If the bill makes it through committee, it would still need to be read before council and voted on before it could become law.