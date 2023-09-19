The push is on to get people registered to vote for the 2023 elections and beyond.

Tuesday marked Voter Registration Day nationwide.

"60% of eligible voters are never asked to register," the Voter Registration Day website says. "You don’t have that excuse. Register now."

As part of the voter registration efforts in the critical presidential election swing state of Pennsylvania, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to college students at Reading Area Community College Tuesday, urging them to be involved in the electoral process.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Are you registered to vote? You can check your registration status and polling place info online. For those not yet registered, you can follow these links to get signed up.

Voting in Pennsylvania

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023 general election in Pennsylvania is Oct. 23, 2023. The Keystone State has an entire guide to voter registration.

Click here to check your voter registration.

Click here to get registered to vote.

Voting in New Jersey

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023 general election in the Garden State is Oct. 17, 2023. New Jersey has a guide to voter registration.

Click here to check your voter registration.

Click here to get registered to vote.

Voting in Delaware

Delaware doesn't have any statewide races on the ballot in November 2023. You can, however, ensure you are ready for any municipal elections and for the 2024 election by checking out the First State's voting guide.

Click here to check your voter registration.

Click here to get registered to vote.