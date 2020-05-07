Bridgegate

Unanimous Supreme Court Throws Out ‘Bridgegate’ Convictions

In a unanimous decision, the convictions of Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni have been tossed

By jessica gresko

Former Chris Christie aides Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni.
Getty Images

What to Know

  • The Supreme Court has unanimously thrown out the convictions of Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.
  • The court says in a unanimous decision that the government had overreached in prosecuting them for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie. 
  • They were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for scheming in 2013 to change the traffic flow onto the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey to artificially create gridlock in New Jersey’s Fort Lee.

The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.

The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for scheming in 2013 to change the traffic flow onto the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey to artificially create gridlock in New Jersey’s Fort Lee. The traffic change came after Fort Lee’s mayor, a Democrat, declined to endorse Christie.

Politics

polling numbers 11 hours ago

Director of Monmouth University Polling Institute Speaks on Latest Numbers in Race Between Biden and Trump

New Jersey 11 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Extends New Jersey’s Emergency Declaration Another Month

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BridgegateNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us