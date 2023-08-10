NJ's 3-day state funeral for late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver gets underway Thursday

New Jersey will send off Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died after being hospitalized last week, with a three-day state funeral.

Funeral and celebration of life for Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that Oliver's remains would lie in state in the Capitol rotunda Thursday, Aug. 10, followed by a similar honor in her home county's historic courthouse on Aug. 11. A funeral is set for Aug. 12 in Newark's Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Here are details about the three-day "Celebration of Life" in Oliver's honor.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, Oliver will lie in state in the New Jersey State House Rotunda where the public will be able to pay their respects to her. Oliver will be escorted and accompanied by a rotating Honor Guard from the New Jersey State Police.

On the morning of Friday, Aug.11, 2023, Oliver will be escorted to the Essex County Historic Court House by the Honor Guard where members of the public will also be able to pay their respects to her as she lies in state. She will be accompanied by a rotating Honor Guard from the Essex County Sheriff's Office.

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, Oliver will be accompanied to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey, where a memorial service open to the public will take place. Following the service, her casket will be escorted by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police to her final resting place where she will be interred in a private ceremony.

“As we come together in shared mourning over the loss of our family member and friend Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, we will remember the legacy she leaves behind as a changemaker and trailblazer,” Murphy said. “Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved, recognizing the profound impact she had on the millions of people who call New Jersey home.”

Beginning Friday flags on state buildings began flying half-staff in honor of Oliver for the next month.

"I am ordering our flags to fly at half-staff for the next month as all of New Jersey mourns her loss together," Murphy wrote. "History will remember Lieutenant Governor Oliver as a trailblazer and an icon, and her memory and dedicated service to the people of our state will be an inspiration forever.”

New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver has died at the age of 71. NBC10 South Jersey Bureau reporter Cydney Long explains how Oliver was no stranger to the area.

Oliver died Aug. 1, just a day after the governor's office said she was admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed medical issue. No cause was given for her death in a statement from the governor’s office on behalf of Oliver’s family, which asked for privacy.

Her death coincided with Murphy's vacation in Italy and while she was serving as acting governor. Murphy cut his trip short by 10 days, returning to New Jersey last week to remember his colleague.

Oliver, also a Democrat, was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the state Assembly.

She also signed several bills while deputizing for Murphy.

In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system in four cities and that aimed to reintegrate young people into their communities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for “urban enterprise zones” aimed at driving economic development in cities through lower sales tax rates.