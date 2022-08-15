Rudy Giuliani Informed He's a Target of Probe Into Alleged Election Meddling in Georgia

Rudy Giuliani is a "target" of a criminal investigation in Georgia into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others, his attorney told NBC News.

The lawyer, Robert Costello, said prosecutors in Georgia initially told New York courts — as part of their efforts to compel Giuliani’s testimony — that Giuliani was a material witness. Now, Costello said they were informed Monday that he is a "target" of the probe.

Giuliani, Trump's one-time personal lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, was ordered last week to testify in person Wednesday before a grand jury handling the case.

The grand jury, called by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, subpoenaed Giuliani in July as a "material witness" as part of its investigation into "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections." The subpoena said Giuliani made statements at legislative hearings in Georgia falsely claiming that there had been "widespread voter fraud" in the state.

The Jan. 6 committee played audio of Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, two of Trump’s lawyers, calling state legislators and pressing them to overturn the election.