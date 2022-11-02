KENYATTA JOHNSON

Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, Wife Found Not Guilty of Wire Fraud

A jury has found Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous not guilty on all charges in their corruption trial.

By NBC10 Staff

A jury has found a Philadelphia City Council member and his wife not guilty of corruption in federal court.

The verdict was announced Wednesday in federal court in Center City Philadelphia. Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were found not guilty on all charges.

The first trial of Johnson and Chavous, on honest services wire fraud charges ended in a mistrial earlier this year when jurors were unable to reach agreement after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days.

Johnson, a Democrat who has served on the council since 2012, was accused of engaging in official actions in exchange for payments. Chavous was accused of having entered into a “sham” consulting agreement with a nonprofit that was used to funnel payments to her husband.

