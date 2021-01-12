Pennsylvania

Republican Loses Bid to Undo Pa. Senate Result That Led to Swearing in Showdown

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County defeated Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli by 69 votes in November

By Mark Scolforo and Marc Levy

One fourth of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is sworn-in, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The ceremony was held in four separate sessions to provide for social distancing due to COVID-19. The ceremony marks the convening of the 2021-2022 legislative session of the General Assembly of Pennsylvania.
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

What to Know

  • Republican Nicole Ziccarelli lost her latest legal challenge after asking a federal judge to effectively overturn a close race for a western Pennsylvania state Senate seat.
  • U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan was under pressure to settle a fight that spilled onto the floor of the state Senate last week when majority Republicans refused to let state Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County be sworn in.
  • Ranjan rejected the argument by Ziccarelli that Allegheny County was not justified in counting 311 mail-in ballots without a handwritten date.

A Republican candidate for a western Pennsylvania state Senate seat lost her latest legal challenge Tuesday after asking a federal judge to effectively overturn a close race she lost to the Democratic incumbent.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan was under pressure to settle a fight that spilled onto the floor of the state Senate last week when majority Republicans refused to let Democratic state Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County be sworn in.

Ranjan rejected the argument by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli that Allegheny County was not justified in counting 311 mail-in ballots without a handwritten date. The county's decision had been upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Those ballots helped deliver a 69-vote victory to Brewster for a seat that also includes a portion of Westmoreland County.

Last week, Democrats began shouting at Republicans on the Senate floor when majority Republicans prevented Brewster from being sworn in with other newly elected or re-elected senators. Democrats accused Republicans of a naked power grab, abusing their power and of mimicking President Donald Trump in trying to steal an election from voters.

Senate Republicans, who control the Senate, have maintained that they have the ultimate legal authority over deciding who will take the Senate seat, regardless of a certified election result or court decisions upholding it. They have said they wanted to wait for the court decision.

The result does not change the balance of power in the Senate, where Republicans hold 28 of the chamber's 50 seats.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaHARRISBURGjim brewsterNicole Ziccarelli
