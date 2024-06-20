politics

Rep. Senate candidate Dave McCormick expected to join former Donald Trump at rally in Philly

This is the first time McCormick is attending a Trump rally, the spokesperson said. 

By Lauren Mayk

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick is expected to join former President Donald Trump at his rally in Philadelphia this weekend. 

Trump is holding a rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Saturday night. McCormick will speak at the rally, a spokesperson for McCormick’s campaign said.

McCormick was endorsed by the former president earlier this year, after Trump backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary for Senate in 2022. 

McCormick is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat. In his remarks on Saturday, McCormick is expected to tie Casey to President Joe Biden, saying that he “votes for Biden’s agenda 98% of the time,” the spokesperson said.

