As the 2024 presidential election approaches, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk is speaking with residents and leaders in the Philadelphia area and surrounding suburbs about how voters are feeling about various issues, including the economy. While Philadelphia is heavily democratic, whether voters turn out or whether Republicans peel some votes away can have a big impact on the presidential race in Pennsylvania.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren speaks with Philly Democratic ward leader Sharon Vaughn, Mikal Ellis, the owner of a High Level Cutz barbershop, and Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, about the current pulse of voters in our area.

Here’s a full breakdown of the latest episode.

Sharon Vaughn interview

:41 – Is Vaughn more worried that Philly voters will vote for Trump or that they’ll stay home?

1:18 – Are Biden and Harris speaking enough to Black voters?

1:48 – How local leaders in city hall can connect with voters

2:33 – What Vaughn is seeing in her ward as far as voting frequency

4:04 – Will Cherelle Parker impact who Philly residents vote for in the presidential election

Mikal Ellis interview

5:33 – How do Philly residents feel about the economy?

6:25 – What are the signs of a good or bad economy?

7:40 – Are Biden’s visits to Philly making a difference?

8:40 – What would it take for Ellis to vote in 2024?

9:31 – Could Trump convince Ellis to vote for him?

Patrick Murray interview

10:16 – Are there determining factors on whether people feel they’re benefitting from the economy?

13:25 -- How much does it take to change opinions of the economy?

14:56 – How much credit is Biden getting for the growing economy?

17:48 – How much of a factor will people’s personal financial situation play into their vote?

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube