Understanding Pennsylvania's 2024 GOP voters with poli sci professor Christopher Borick 

NBC10 is pleased to announce the debut of Battleground Politics, a new political podcast featuring reporter Lauren Mayk.

In the new show, Mayk sits down with the biggest newsmakers in the Philadelphia area, exploring the dynamics and decisions happening in one of America's key political battlegrounds.

In Episode 2 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she talks to to Republican voters in battleground Pennsylvania as well as political science professor Christopher Borick, the director of Muhlenberg College’s Institute of Public Opinion.

Here's a full rundown of this episode:

1:00 - What are Pa. voters saying?

1:55 - Trump vs. other GOP candidates

3:55 - Pa. GOP voters talk candidates

