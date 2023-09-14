Battleground Politics

Understanding Pennsylvania's 2024 GOP voters with poli sci professor Christopher Borick 

NBC10's Lauren Mayk is the host of the new Philly-area politics podcast Battleground Politics. In Episode 2, she talks to a political science professor about GOP voters in Pennsylvania

In Episode 2 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she talks to to Republican voters in battleground Pennsylvania as well as political science professor Christopher Borick, the director of Muhlenberg College’s Institute of Public Opinion.

Here's a full rundown of this episode:

1:00 - What are Pa. voters saying?

1:55 - Trump vs. other GOP candidates

3:55 - Pa. GOP voters talk candidates

