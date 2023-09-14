The latest on Pa. politics with Harrisburg AP reporter Marc Levy

NBC10 is pleased to announce the debut of Battleground Politics, a new political podcast featuring reporter Lauren Mayk.

In the new show, Mayk will sit down with the biggest newsmakers in the Philadelphia area, exploring the dynamics and decisions happening in one of America's key political battlegrounds.

In Episode 3 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she talks to AP reporter Marc Levy about the changes in Pennsylvania, including a new governor, a power shift in the General Assembly and the possibility of an earlier 2024 primary.

Watch Episode 1 here

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Lauren and Marc also talk about the special connection they share in their journalism careers.

Here's a full rundown of this episode:

:50 - Lauren and Marc’s connection

3:05 - The political state of Harrisburg

5:15 - Pennsylvania budget

7:28 - Will Josh Shapiro run for president?

12:00 - Earlier primary date for Pa.?

15:55 - Poll staffing challenges

20:24 - Casey and Fetterman

23:00 - Waiting on McCormick?

24:50 - A shift in power in Pa.?

28:07 - Can the GOP get Pa. voters back?

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts:

Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube