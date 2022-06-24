Pa., NJ, Del. Leaders React to U.S. Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Political leaders in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reacted Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
These are some of the reactions, so far, that are coming in on Tweet threads and statements:
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D)
"Abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor," Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said. Wolf's second term ends in early 2023.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D)
Second-term Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said "women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions."
Delaware Gov. John Carney (D)
Democratic second-term Delaware Gov. John Carney called the decision a "heartache for women and families."
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)
Outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said "this ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance."
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
Longtime Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the Supreme Court decision "rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives."
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)
New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker called the decision "outrageous, heartbreaking."
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ)
New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez called the decision "a devastating and disastrous decision."
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
"Millions and millions of American women today know that they don't enjoy the same freedoms and rights that their mothers did decades ago," Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said to MSNBC.
Politics
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.)
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware called the decision "unconscionably cruel and wrong."
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D)
Second-term Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "deeply disappointed" by the decision.
