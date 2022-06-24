Pa., NJ, Del. Leaders React to U.S. Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Political leaders in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reacted Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

These are some of the reactions, so far, that are coming in on Tweet threads and statements:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D)

"Abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor," Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said. Wolf's second term ends in early 2023.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s a dark day for reproductive rights in America.



But I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unharmed by today’s ruling.



To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case: You are safe here. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 24, 2022

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D)

Second-term Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said "women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions."

In New Jersey, women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions. pic.twitter.com/NsnbjzSjI2 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 24, 2022

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D)

Democratic second-term Delaware Gov. John Carney called the decision a "heartache for women and families."

Today's decision upends half a century of settled law, and it will lead to risk and heartache for women and families across the country. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

Outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said "this ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance."

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)

Longtime Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the Supreme Court decision "rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives."

Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker called the decision "outrageous, heartbreaking."

This ruling is outrageous, heartbreaking, and puts Americans' lives in danger right now. They overturned Roe, but we will never give up. We will overcome Dobbs. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez called the decision "a devastating and disastrous decision."

The Supreme Court’s failure to uphold Roe v. Wade is a devastating and disastrous decision that will impact millions of American women and will forever remain a stain on our country’s history. pic.twitter.com/gNDTLLayo1 — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

"Millions and millions of American women today know that they don't enjoy the same freedoms and rights that their mothers did decades ago," Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said to MSNBC.

Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware, spoke on Friday after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.)

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware called the decision "unconscionably cruel and wrong."

This Supreme Court decision is unconscionably cruel and wrong. It strips away 50 years of constitutional precedent and upends the lives of millions of American women.



It’s a dark day for our country and our Constitution. https://t.co/Vs0dl92L3i — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) June 24, 2022

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D)

Second-term Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

I’m deeply disappointed that SCOTUS has arrived at a decision that will reverse Roe v. Wade and make it even more difficult for people to access an abortion if they make the entirely personal and private decision to seek one. https://t.co/A3a1KRbuh4 — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 24, 2022