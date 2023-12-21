Outgoing Philly Mayor Jim Kenney reflects on his 8 years in office 

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, outgoing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke with Lauren Mayk about his future plans and reflected on his eight years in office.

Kenney discussed his best days and the worst ones. He also spoke about how he handled Philly’s gun violence, the city’s finances and the stress that came along with the job.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

00:30 – Kenney’s future plans

3:30 -- Does Kenney feel like Philly is better now than it was before he took office?

6:00 – Kenney’s conversations with city workers in the final days of his term

7:00 – Kenney’s reaction to violence involving Philly children

12:00 – Does the Parker administration have a better chance at dealing with Philly’s violence?

13:48 – Does Kenney place any blame on DA Krasner for the city’s violence?

14:57 – Did Kenney fail to bring city leaders to the table as mayor?

15:43 – Kenney speaks on his controversial quote on the July 4th shooting

16:56 – Kenney reacts to Cherelle Parker’s comments on his July 4th quote

18:00 – How did Kenney deal with the stress and emotions of being mayor?

20:51 – Lessons learned from the city’s response to the George Floyd protests

23:02 – Kenney’s reaction to federal wiretaps

24:10– Kenny’s thoughts on John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty

25:55 – Kenney’s thoughts on former President Donald Trump

27:35 – Will Kenney be part of the Biden campaign?

28:08 – What was Kenney’s best day in office?

31:50 – What was Kenney’s worst day in office?

34:13 – Could Kenney have done more to help with Kensington’s drug crisis?

36:38 – Is Kenney completely finished with politics?

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube