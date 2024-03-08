Battleground Politics

Mayor Cherelle Parker talks violence in Philly, solutions for the city, country

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Rep. Dwight Evans spoke about the recent violence in Philly in the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Philadelphia) invited Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to Washington, DC, as his guest for President Biden's State of the Union Thursday night. Hours before the address, Mayor Parker and Rep. Evans spoke with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about the recent gun violence in Philly and the upcoming presidential election as well as the challenges that Philly, the country and the president face.

Here is a full breakdown of the episode.

:38 – Why did Dwight Evans invite Mayor Parker to the State of the Union?

1:18 – Working with DC to help Philly

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

3:20 – A divided Washington

5:17 – Philadelphia and the presidential race

6:23 – Connecting with voters

Politics

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Mayor Cherelle Parker talks Philly violence, presidential election, city and country's challenges

decision 2024 6 hours ago

Joe Biden bringing 2024 reelection message to Philly suburbs

8:25 – What changes should Philadelphians expect in the aftermath of the recent violence?

12:38 – Idea of using National Guard

14:52 – Making SEPTA safer

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsJoe Bidengun violencedecision 2024Cherelle Parker
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us