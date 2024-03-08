Mayor Cherelle Parker talks violence in Philly, solutions for the city, country

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Philadelphia) invited Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to Washington, DC, as his guest for President Biden's State of the Union Thursday night. Hours before the address, Mayor Parker and Rep. Evans spoke with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about the recent gun violence in Philly and the upcoming presidential election as well as the challenges that Philly, the country and the president face.

Here is a full breakdown of the episode.

:38 – Why did Dwight Evans invite Mayor Parker to the State of the Union?

1:18 – Working with DC to help Philly

3:20 – A divided Washington

5:17 – Philadelphia and the presidential race

6:23 – Connecting with voters

8:25 – What changes should Philadelphians expect in the aftermath of the recent violence?

12:38 – Idea of using National Guard

14:52 – Making SEPTA safer

